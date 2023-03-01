| logout
Elliot Burch launches campaign for State Representative – Dist. 105
From Staff Reports
Elliot Burch, a former law enforcement officer and assistant district attorney, has announced his candidacy for the Mississippi Legislature.
“I am excited to announce my candidacy for State Representative for Mississippi House District 105, which includes parts of Greene, Perry and George counties,” Burch said in making his announcement. “I am a lifelong resident of this District, and I would be honored to serve as your State Representative.”
Burch began his public-service career as an officer with George County Sheriff’s Office and later fought the battle against illegal drugs in our communities as an agent with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics. His work in law enforcement drove him to law school at Mississippi College School of Law, where he graduated with honors. He later worked as an Assistant D.A. with the 19th Judicial District and now operates a private law practice.
“My wife, Brittany and I have chosen to raise our family in this district, and I am committed to making a positive difference in the lives of individuals and families who live here.”
“I humbly ask for your prayers, consideration and support in the upcoming election,” Burch added.