Elliot Burch launches campaign for State Representative – Dist. 105

“I am excited to announce my candidacy for State Representative for Mississippi House District 105, which includes parts of Greene, Perry and George counties,” Burch said in making his announcement. “I am a lifelong resident of this District, and I would be honored to serve as your State Representative.”

