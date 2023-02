Special to the Herald

I, Kerney Kittrell, would like to announce my candidacy for the position of Justice Court Judge Post 1.

I will be fair and honest.

On August 8th vote for Kerney Kittrell as your Justice Court Judge.

Your support in the election will be greatly appreciated.

A formal announcement will follow at a later time.

Thank you,

Kerney Kittrell

Paid Political Advertisement by Kerney Kittrell