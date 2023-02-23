Eubanks seeking Dist. 3 post on Board of Supervisors By Editor | February 23, 2023 | 0 Efird Eubanks From Staff Reports I, Efird Eubanks, am hereby announcing my candidacy for Greene County Board of Supervisors in District 3. A formal statement will appear at a later date. Paid Political Advertisement by Efird Eubanks Posted in Archived Stories, News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts McLeod announces bid for Supervisor – Dist. Four February 23, 2023 | No Comments » Kittrell asks for support in Post 1 JC Judge race February 23, 2023 | No Comments » Wildcats looking for breakout win in state tournament February 12, 2023 | No Comments » Lady Wildcats ready to get playoffs underway at North Pike February 12, 2023 | No Comments » Ronnie Watson announces campaign for Justice Court Judge February 1, 2023 | No Comments »