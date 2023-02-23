 Skip to content

Eubanks seeking Dist. 3 post on Board of Supervisors

Efird Eubanks

From Staff Reports

I, Efird Eubanks, am hereby announcing my candidacy for Greene County Board of Supervisors in District 3. A formal statement will appear at a later date.

 

 

Paid Political Advertisement by Efird Eubanks

