Special to the Herald

Stanley McLeod Jr. has announced his candidacy for Sheriff of Greene County.

McLeod, a lifelong resident of Greene County, said he believes he has a unique understanding of the office and a vision for continuing to move the county’s law enforcement efforts forward.

McLeod said he looks forward to visiting with voters in the coming months and will have a detailed, formal announcement at a later time.

Paid political announcement by Stanley McLeod Jr.