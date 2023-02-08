Sarah James making bid for Chancery Clerk

From Staff Reports

Soon, you the good people of Greene County, will have the opportunity to elect your next Chancery Clerk.

I am Sarah James, and, as a longtime resident of the Vernal Community, I have a vested interest in seeing that you have fair and impartial elected officials. As such, I would like to announce my candidacy for the office of Greene County Chancery Clerk. I have had the privilege of serving as the Election Commissioner for the residents of Beat Four and enjoyed working for my home community. Now, I am looking forward to getting acquainted with the larger community of Greene County and sharing my ideas with you for the future of the Chancery office.

A formal announcement will be published at a later date. Thank you for your consideration.

Paid Political Advertisement by Sarah James