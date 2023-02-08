 Skip to content

Kendall Deese seeking Dist. 2 Supervisor post

Special to the Herald

Attention Greene County!

After much thought and prayer I, Kendall Deese, would like to announce my candidacy for Beat Two Supervisor.

As a 34 year old State Line resident for more than half my life, husband of 10 wonderful years, father of 3 beautiful children, and a diligent business owner, I feel strongly that Beat Two is in need of a young ambitious leader willing to work hard and go the extra mile.

I look forward to going “door to door” speaking with each of you and gaining your trust and vote.

God Bless,
