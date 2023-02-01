Sellers announces bid for Justice Court Judge

Special to the Herald

Walter Sellers, a Leaf resident, has qualified to seek election and asks the voters for their support as their next Greene County Justice Court Judge Post 1.

I believe my years of experience in law enforcement and court systems, along with being a Christian with conservative principals, will help me serve the people of Greene County. I humbly ask for your vote and support in the August Republican Primary.

A formal announcement will follow at a later time.

Paid political announcement by Walter Sellers – Candidate for Justice Court Judge