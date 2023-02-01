Ronnie Watson announces campaign for Justic Court Judge

Special to the Herald

Ronnie Watson, of Piave, has announced his candidacy for the position of Greene County Justice Court Judge Post 1.

A lifelong resident of Greene County, and succesful business owner in the county, Watson also served his community for three decades as a first responder and volunteer fireman.

Watson said he would be honored to serve his friends and neighbors as Justice Court Judge and believes he has the background and disposition to be a strong, impartial official.

He looks forward to visiting with voters and will also have detailed announcement in a later edition of this newspaper.

Paid political announcement by Ronnie Watson