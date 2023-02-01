Mark Holder announces campaign for re-election as Tax Assessor / Collector

Special to the Herald

Greene County Tax Assessor / Collector Mark Holder has announced his bid seeking re-election.

Holder, who is currently serving his third term in office, said he is humbled by the support he has received during his tenure and appreciative of the opportunity to serve.

“I have been and continue to be thankful for the opportunity to represent and serve the citizens of Greene County over the last 11 years,” Holder said. “I humbly ask for your support in the upcoming election and would greatly appreciate the opportunity to continue to serve as the Greene County Tax Assessor / Collector.”

“A more formal announcement will be coming soon.”

Paid Political Advertisement by Mark Holder