Weekend shooting incident leaves one man dead, another seriously injured

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

From Staff Reports

Greene County authorities are continuing their investigation into a shooting near Leakesville on Saturday that left one man dead and another hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Officers were called to a residence at 12314 Old Hwy. 63-N, Lucedale, just before 9 p.m., concerning the incident. A female caller told dispatchers that two people had been shot and were possibly deceased.

Deputies arriving on scene found one person deceased in the driver’s seat of a Dodge Challenger parked in the driveway of the residence. The victim was identified as 22-year-old Logan Wainwright, of Mt. Vernon, Ala. A second individual, identified as Michael Anthony Holder, 37, of 36253 Hwy. 57 South, Leakesville, was found lying on the ground in the back yard of the property, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

According to Greene County Sheriff Stanley McLeod, investigators immediately processed the scene and interviewed several people involved in the incident. Sheriff McLeod said investigators believe Holder arrived at his ex-wife Renee Holder’s residence earlier in the evening and was waiting on her and Wainwright to return. When they did, Holder reportedly emerged from inside the residence and began firing an assault-style rifle at the vehicle. Multiple shots are said to have entered the vehicle through the front windshield, striking Wainwright.

Renee Holder’s stepfather, who lives nearby, told investigators he heard gunshots and rushed to the scene to see what was going on. The step-father, identified by authorities as Gary Lockley, told officers at the scene that Michael Holder began firing at him when he arrived and that he returned fire.

Sheriff McLeod said an assault rifle and two empty magazines, presumably belonging to Michael Holder, were found in the yard of the residence, and that two handguns were found on the ground near where Holder was found lying.

While the investigation is far from complete, there is reason to believe the incident may have been a planned murder-suicide situation.

“At this time, deputies are still investigating whether Mr. Holder’s injuries are self-inflicted or if Mr. Holder was hit during the exchange of gunfire,” McLeod said in a statement released to the press early Monday afternoon. “No further information can be released at this time.”

Sheriff McLeod said Holder was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and later transported to a hospital in Jackson where he remained at the time of this report. No details were available on his condition.