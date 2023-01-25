Fairley announces candidacy for re-election as Dist. 5 Supervisor

Special to the Herald

To the voters of Dist. 5: It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as your supervisor this term. I have enjoyed visiting with you and getting to know many of you during this time.

I am proud of the direction that District 5 and Greene County is heading. We have had success in moving the district and county forward. Much groundwork has been laid, which sets us up for progress and great achievement in the future.

I look forward to talking with our voters over the next few months.

A formal announcement will follow at a later date.

Paid political advertisement by Gary F. Fairley