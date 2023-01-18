Dillon McInnis seeking re-election as County Supervisor – Dist. 1

Special to the Herald

To the Voters of District 1:

I’d like to thank each and every person in District 1. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve you since holding this office. I hope that my time in office so far has proven that I am willing to stand up for what is best for the citizens of Greene County. I will continue to work hard for you and leave things better than I find them. If it is the wish of the residents of District 1 that I remain in office to represent you at the board table in 2024, I would be humbled and honored to once again receive your vote in the ensuing election.

Respectfully,

Dillon McInnis – District 1 Supervisor

Paid Political Advertisement by Dillon McInnis – Candidate