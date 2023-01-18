Adam Dixon announces campaign for Dist. 5 Supervisor

Special to the Herald

Neely resident Adam Dixon is seeking the support of voters in Dist. 5 to be their next representative on the Greene County Board of Supervisors.

The 39-year-old father of three has worked in the construction field as a pipe welder and also helps operate family-owned dozer and wrecker services. He is also active as a first responder and has served as chief of the Neely Volunteer Fire Department.

A more detailed announcement outlining his qualifications and ideas for the office will appear in a future edition of the Herald.

Paid Political Advertisement by Adam Dixon