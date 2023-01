From Staff Reports

Current Circuit Clerk Cecelia Bounds officially filed a Statement of Intent this week to seek re-election in the 2023 General Election cycle.

“Serving our county for the past 15 years has been an honor and privilege, and I humbly ask for the opportunity to continue to serve,” said Bounds.

A formal announcement will follow in the weeks to come.

Paid Political Advertisement by Cecelia Bounds, Candidate