Video of the Week

IT IS TIME FOR CAT TALK! Join Nick and Russell as they talk with GCHS senior Laura Turner about her experience as the Drum Major for the GCHS Marching Pride Band. Junior volleyball players Layla McIlwain and Baleigh Keys join the show to discuss the Lady Cats’ playoff match this Saturday. Of course there is plenty of football talk and other GCHS info to discuss. GoCatsGo!
https://youtu.be/HVDS5JC1cnw
 

  1. D McLeod on September 9, 2021 at 11:36 pm

    Loving CatTalk!! Keep it up! Hearing the positives about our students just makes me smile. The lighting was much better.

  2. Clara Burley on February 17, 2022 at 3:44 pm

    Congratulations Lady Cats!!!!!❤️💪🏀

  3. Randy Pierce on August 18, 2022 at 8:13 pm

    I loved Madison’s Ole Miss shirt! I need to see Coach Chatham and Russell in one next week! I delivered Madison an Ole Miss baseball national championship shirt at West Jones High School on Tuesday. Go Cats!

