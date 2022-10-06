| logout
Video of the Week
IT IS TIME FOR CAT TALK! Join Nick and Russell as they talk with GCHS senior Laura Turner about her experience as the Drum Major for the GCHS Marching Pride Band. Junior volleyball players Layla McIlwain and Baleigh Keys join the show to discuss the Lady Cats’ playoff match this Saturday. Of course there is plenty of football talk and other GCHS info to discuss. GoCatsGo!
https://youtu.be/HVDS5JC1cnw
3 Comments
Loving CatTalk!! Keep it up! Hearing the positives about our students just makes me smile. The lighting was much better.
Congratulations Lady Cats!!!!!❤️💪🏀
I loved Madison’s Ole Miss shirt! I need to see Coach Chatham and Russell in one next week! I delivered Madison an Ole Miss baseball national championship shirt at West Jones High School on Tuesday. Go Cats!