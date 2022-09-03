Victim identified in fatal Friday shooting

From Staff Reports

Details are sparse, but officials have released the identity of the man killed in a shooting near McLain on Friday.

An official with the Greene County Sheriff’s office said Lewis Jerome Rockwell was discovered shot to death on Moody Chapel Road around 9:30 p.m. He is identified as a 45-year-old white male from Lucedale, but few other details were available at the time of this report.

The official said Rockwell’s body was discovered in the roadway, next to a motorcycle. Gunshots are believed to be the cause of death, but an autopsy has been ordered.

As of Saturday morning, police say they had not determined a motive or identified any suspect(s) in the shooting.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations (MBI) is assisting with the investigation.