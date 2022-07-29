All GCSD students to receive free meals for upcoming school year

Greene County School District Child Nutrition Director Elisabeth Hollinghead said all students will receive free meals at school, however, parents still need to complete school meal applications for the 2022-2023 school year.

The Greene County School District Child Nutrition Department is so excited to announce that all students will eat FREE breakfast and lunch meals at school for School Year 2022-2023! The Child Nutrition Department will operating under the Provision 2 Federal Program, which is reviewed closely by USDA and MDE. In order to make the program as successful and prolonged as possible, we need each household to fill out a meal application by August 4, 2022. Completion of the form is imperative to the success of the program. We also ask that each student take advantage of the free breakfast and lunch meals. Please encourage your children to go to their cafeteria at breakfast and lunch to pick up a meal in order for the program to continue for all students in our community. Meal applications and student participation is key! We look forward to seeing each of you on Friday, Aug. 5, at the first day of school in Greene County. Thank you for allowing us the opportunity to feed and care for your children during the school year.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.