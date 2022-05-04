Wayne Co. man with long criminal record back in jail after elderly mother badly beaten in L’ville

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Woman, 74, left bleeding badly in convenience store parking lot

From Staff Reports

A 53-year-old man from the Battles Community of Wayne County is in jail in Greene County, accused of severely beating his 74-year-old disabled mother and leaving her bleeding badly in a convenience store parking lot.

Johnny Johnson, 53, of Cleo Woodard Drive, State Line, was arrested last week after a short manhunt and charged with burglary and abuse of a vulnerable adult.

The charges stem from a shocking episode in Leakesville last Wednesday that left Mittie Johnson bloodied and disoriented in the parking lot of Jr. Food Mart on Main Street. Reports were that Johnson struck his mother multiple times when she resisted getting into her white Buick sedan, which the two were traveling in at the time. Some reports indicate the victim was hit in the head with a weapon near one of the gas pumps at the convenience store. Police did not confirm that information, but a large pool of blood was on the ground near one of the pump islands and blood was splattered on one of the pumps and posts. Witnesses also reported seeing a lot of blood on the victim’s vehicle.

Johnson fled the scene in the vehicle and a police pursuit ensued along Miss. 63 N. Johnson abandoned the vehicle on Bradley Road and fled into the woods after running out of gas. Police were able to track Johnson to an unoccupied camp off Bradley Road with the assistance of the SMCI K-9 unit and a tip from a local resident that had received a photo alert from a game camera. Officers found evidence where Johnson had allegedly broken into the camp and reportedly took him into custody after finding him inside the camp hiding behind a couch.

Greene County Sheriff’s Investigator Brad Warrick said the victim had clearly been assaulted and told police her son was the person who had caused her injuries. However, whether due to her age or injuries, Warrick said she was unable to provide a clear picture of the assault. Thanks to video evidence at the store, authorities were able to charge him with abuse of a vulnerable adult, along with breaking into the camp. Other charges could follow as more information becomes available.

Warrick said it was not entirely clear what led to the violent incident, but it appears an argument began back at the residence in Battles and escalated.

Mittie Johnson was taken by ambulance to Greene County Hospital and released after being treated for her injuries, which included serious trauma to her head.

As of Tuesday, Johnny Johnson remained in the Greene County Jail. He had an initial appearance, but reportedly refused to answer questions. It is unclear whether he has legal representation or if the court will appoint an attorney to represent him.

Johnson has an extensive history on the wrong side of the law, mostly in Wayne County. He has a 2002 burglary of a dwelling conviction and a 2006 felony cocaine possession conviction to his credit, along with convictions for motor vehicle theft (2017) and felony shoplifting (2019). He has a felony possession charge currently pending in Wayne County as well.