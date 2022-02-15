Red Flag Warning issued as wildfire risks are high across Mississippi

From Staff Reports

Local public safety officials are pleading with county property owners to heed the Red Flag Warnings issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) and avoid outdoor fires, such as control burns, over the next several days.

The NWS issues a Red Flag Warning when warm temperatures combine with very low humidity and strong winds to produce an increased risk of fire danger. The entire state of Mississippi, along with parts of northern Louisiana and southern Arkansas, are under the Red Flag Warnings throughout Tuesday. The current weather conditions continuing to be dry and breezy along with critically low relative humidity across the state create an increased risk for devastating wildland fires. The Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) strongly encourages Mississippians to avoid all outdoor burning.

MFC has approved county-wide burn bans, effective immediately, for Adams and Panola Counties. No outdoor burning of any kind is permitted during a burn ban. MFC will be continually monitoring conditions and updating the list of counties under a burn ban.

Greene County is not under a burn ban, but Greene County EMA Director and Fire Coordinator Trent Robertson is asking property owners to act as if it were under such a ban.

“Please, let’s have no outdoor fires of any kind today,” Robertson said early Tuesday morning. “It is just too risky, too dangerous.”

To view the list and for more information on burn bans, visit mfc.ms.gov/burn-bans.

Under a red flag, MFC does not issue burn permits, and outdoor burning is strongly discouraged. For updates on Red Flag Warnings, visit alerts.weather.gov.

MFC dispatches wildland firefighting personnel and equipment to the location of reported wildfire activity 24/7. MFC’s Wildland Firefighters work long hours in dangerous conditions to protect lives, homes, and natural resources. Since Feb. 1, MFC Wildland Firefighters have contained 223 wildfires that burned 7,415 acres. In the last 24 hours, MFC contained 36 fires that burned 1,700 acres, with the largest fire of the day in Amite County at 474 acres. The leading cause of these wildfires is escaped debris burns.

“We are asking Mississippians to use extreme caution when doing outdoor fire activities. Under the current conditions, it only takes one spark or ember to start a devastating wildfire,” said MFC state forester Russell Bozeman.

If you spot a wildfire, report it immediately by calling 911 and MFC Dispatch at 877-MFC-FIRE. To view a daily fire report which lists currently active and contained fires, visit our website mfc.ms.gov.