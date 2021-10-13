CAT TALK 10-14-21 Episode By Editor | October 13, 2021 | 0 CAT TALK! It is time once again for another episode of Cat Talk with Nick and Russell. This week the guys sit down with Head Women’s Basketball Coach Dale Kimble to discuss his 4-decade career and his expectations for the Lady Cats this season. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Stringfellow Road set for extended closure after washout threatens roadway once again October 7, 2021 | No Comments »