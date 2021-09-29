C-store targeted in Mon. break-in

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

From Staff Reports

County law enforcement is looking for an individual(s) who was willing to risk jail time over a few packs of smokes and some beer.

County deputies responded to Riverside Quick Stop at 16494 Old Avera Road just before midnight on Monday after the store’s security system detected an intruder. Police say the suspect in the case made his or her way into the business through a side window and exited out the same window after stocking up on tobacco products and beer.

Investigator Tommy Henderson said the heist took only a few minutes as the store owner arrived on the scene within a few minutes of the alarm being triggered.

Henderson said items stolen during the break-in included 35 packs of Newport and Kool brand cigarettes, 30 packs of Swisher Sweets brand cigars, 10 cans of Kayak brand smokeless tobacco, and three 12-packs of 8-ounce Bud Light brand beer.

Henderson said anyone who may have information regarding the incident is asked to call the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at (601)394-2341. Anonymous reports can also be made through the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers Hotline at (877)787-5898 or submitted online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.