Local recreation areas closed as Hurricane Ida approaches

JACKSON, Miss. August 27, 2021 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service announced it is closing recreation areas today and tomorrow at ranger districts in south Mississippi as a precautionary measure for the protection of the health and safety of visitors and staff before Tropical Storm Ida makes landfall. Forecasters expect Ida to strengthen to a major hurricane before it hits the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Effective immediately, all recreation areas, trails, and trailheads on the De Soto Ranger District are closed.

Effective at 2 p.m. on Saturday, all recreation areas, trails, and trailheads on the Chickasawhay Ranger District will be closed. (Includes Turkey Fork Recreation Area)

Effective at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Okhissa Lake Recreation Area and Clear Springs Recreation Area on the Homochitto Ranger District will be closed.

Forest Service staff will assess recreation areas after the storm passes to determine re-opening. For the latest information, visit our Facebook Page @USFSMississippi.