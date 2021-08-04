Mitchell set for return to Pearl River after leaving football program at UTSA

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By BRAD CROWE

Herald Staff

Greene County High School alum Noah Mitchell, who signed with the University of Texas-San Antonio in 2020, announced on Monday that he will be transferring to Pearl River Community College in order to continue developing his game and hopefully put himself in better position to make an impact at the next level.

Mitchell is no stranger to Poplarville. He spent the past two seasons there, where he was a JUCO All-American linebacker and a two-time all-conference selection, racking up 174 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and two interceptions for the Wildcats.

Mitchell was recruited heavily by former UTSA defensive coordinator Tyrone Nix during that time, which played a large role in his decision to commit to playing for the Roadrunners. The university severed ties with Nix in February, at which point Mitchell said he began contemplating the idea of going in a different direction.

“I went to UTSA to play for coach Nix, who recruited me the whole time,” Mitchell said. “After I signed, the university let him go and hired a new linebackers coach. (The new coach and I) just couldn’t ever get on the same page and didn’t mesh well, and it just ended up not being the best fit for me.”

However, Mitchell said the work he put in and the knowledge he gained during his time in San Antonio helped him progress and will be beneficial during his future endeavors.

“I absolutely love San Antonio, and I wanted to stay, but I just felt it was best for me as a football player to leave,” Mitchell said. “They helped me tremendously in the weight room, with my speed and with my football knowledge. I have nothing negative to say about the university or the football program — just wish it could have worked out.”

As for where to go from there, Mitchell said his decision came down to two Mississippi JUCO programs, which are known for developing top tier talent and helping student athletes reach their full potential both on and off the field. In the end, he chose to return to the place he considers a second home.

“It was between PRCC or Gulf Coast,” Mitchell said. “Honestly, it was a very tough decision; but at the end of the day PRCC is home to me. I thought it would be the easiest transition since football season is a month away and I’m already familiar with the defense and the coaches.

And I’ll only be there for a semester, so honestly just keep me in shape in the weight room and on top of the little things on the field. I love the whole staff at PRCC and can’t wait to get back and play for those guys.

If his familiarity with the program wasn’t enough to make Mitchell feel confident in his decision, the outpouring of excitement and support from his former Wildcat teammates certainly did the trick.

“I knew I made the right decision when I had groups of players back at PRCC calling me, pumped to run it back one more time,” Mitchell said. “Something special is happening at ‘The River,’ and I want to give them everything I got one more time.”