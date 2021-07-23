Death of Leakesville man ruled as accidental

From Staff Reports

The death of a man whose body was found alongside a city street in Leakesville has been ruled accidental.

Greene County Coroner Ladd Pulliam told the Herald Friday afternoon that an autopsy performed earlier in the day on the body of Martinez ‘Willie’ Land confirmed that the Leakesville resident had a medical condition that caused him to fall, striking his head on pavement. Medical examiners could not say that the medical condition would have been fatal, but determined the blunt force trauma to Land’s skull resulting from the fall would have been, Pulliam said.