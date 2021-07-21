GCHS softball team sees improvement at PRCC team camp

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By BRAD CROWE – Herald Staff

The Greene County softball team hit the coast this week, not for a summer getaway at the beach but for a chance to train with top tier coaches and competitors who can help them improve their game.

The three-day camp was hosted by head coach Christie Meeks and the Pearl River Community College softball team, with activities structured to focus on improvement both offensively and defensively, along with building team chemistry. The Lady Wildcats also took part in three scrimmages against other local high schools teams in attendance.

Greene County head coach Tyler Barham said he is excited for his team to have been able to take part in the camp, and he’s even more excited to see how they can utilize what they’ve learned when they return to action on their own field next spring.

We are really looking forward to seeing how our team responds to coaching from the next level, as well as the three scheduled scrimmages against fellow high school teams,” Barham said.

Another advantage offered by the camp, said Barham, is to expose his student athletes to the world of college athletics and bring them recognition that could open doors for scholarship opportunities in the future.

“We want to continue to put our girls out there and give them the best possibility of making it to the next level,” Barham explained.

As for now, the Lady ‘Cats look forward to building on this week’s experience in order to accomplish more great things during their time at Greene County High.

“Our goal overall is to achieve growth as individuals, as a group and as a team,” said Barham. “We’ll take what we learned from those hosting this camp and bring it all back to Greene County.”