Scarborough sets records on way to second state power lifting title

From Staff Reports

Greene County High School senior Claire Scarborough claimed her second MHSAA State Championship last Friday, claiming the individual Class 2 (3-4A) and Overall titles in the 123-pound weight class at the state meet at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson.

Scarborough entered the meet as the overwhelming favorite, but had to fight off challenges from South Pike’s Jezarah Coney and Tishomingo’s Kaley Latch. The title came down to her final lift of the day, a 370-pound deadlift, which tied Coney’s lift and gave Scarborough a 5-pound advantage overall.

Scarborough set a new state record in bench press (155 pounds) and 3-event total (790 pounds) for her class and now shares a record with Coney for deadlift, with a best lift of 370 pounds. Her bench press was 40 pounds better than the nearest competitor. She also made the Elite 12 at the state meet.

Scarborough claimed her first state title in 2019, winning the 114-pound weight class that year as a sophomore. The 2020 finals were cancelled due to the pandemic.