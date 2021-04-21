If elected as mayor, Arrixie Garretson intends on doing more for the citizens of Leakesville

Special to the Herald

I am Arrixie Garretson Sproul, and I would like to be your next Mayor.

As a native of Leakesville, I have an interest in helping grow and improve our small town. Since retiring from teaching school I have been actively involved with MSLO, leading improvements such as a new design for Green Park, renovations of Bear Creek park, landscaping around municipal buildings, organizing clean up Leakesville day, establishing a community garden, writing grants as well as participation in sponsored events.

As your Mayor, I believe together we can do more for our town. I have been listening to suggested improvements proposed by citizens of our community.

As Mayor of Leakesville, I will support the following platform:

– repair and clean streets and seek solutions for drainage;

– work closely with the sheriff’s department to maintain a safe community;

– develop relationships with business owners and create incentives for property owners to sell or rent business property;

– enhance city parks and acquire grants to fund improvement projects;

– establish a publicly-accessible meeting time with town officials;

– build a working relationship with county supervisors;

– explore and implement incentives for new businesses and improvements for existing businesses; and

– engage in a vigorous revitalization program for downtown to create an appealing environment to attract tourists and small business;

– promote our town as a safe, desirable community in which to live;

– expand and improve the Chickasawhay River Blueway;

– ensure that policy decisions are fair and inclusive;

– and finally, get the best value for every dollar spent.

Paid Political Advertisement by Arrixie Garretson – Candidate