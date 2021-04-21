Disney World Beta be ready for these Greene County students

By ANNETTE HARVISON

Herald Staff

Greene County Jr. Beta Club members virtually showed out for this year’s state Beta convention, and many of them are moving on the national convention which will be later this summer in Disney World.

Leakesville Junior High School and Sand Hill School Beta Club members all worked hard to prepare their skits, talents and campaign videos, and several students spent a lot of time preparing for their academic tests taken online. Several students from both schools will be advancing to national level.

One of those members is LJHS’s Brody Jones, who won his bid for State Vice President for Beta. Other LJHS state Beta convention winners are:

Junior Division 6th -8th grade

BRODY JONES-STATE VP

BRODY JONES CAMPAIGN SKIT- 1ST PLACE

TRADING PIN- 1ST

PERFORMING ARTS-SOLO-DUO-TRIO KYRSTEN BRADLEY 2ND PLACE

SPEECH-DEVIN JONES 2ND

3 DIMENSIONAL DESIGN-LED BY AUSTIN PALMER 1ST

2 DIMENSIONAL DESIGN-LED BY KERI GRAHAM AND JAZMANE JONES 2ND PLACE

B/W PHOTOGRAPHY-KERI GRAHAM 1ST PLACE

JEWELRY-CARRILYNN LAMBETH 4TH PLACE

MIXED MEDIA-LUCY NEELY 2ND PLACE

Elementary Division 5th grade

CREATIVE WRITING- JULLIANN ALLGOOD 5TH PLACE

5TH GRADE SCIENCE-RAEGIN DUEITT 2ND PLACE

B/W PHOTOGRAPHY-RAEGIN DUEITT 2ND PLACE

COLOR PHOTOGRAPHY-JULLIANN ALLGOOD 1ST PLACE

DIGITAL ART-EVELYN BLAKE 1ST PLACE

WOODWORKING-JULLIANN ALLGOOD 3RD PLACE

Sand Hill School Beta Club members worked hard for their wins as well. Several students competed in academic competitions as well in arts and woodworking. These students had to put in extra effort this year due to the virtual convention, and they showed they have the skills. Sand Hill School state Beta convention winners are:

Fiber Arts Elementary- 4th place Desta Walley; Jewelry Elementary- 3rd place Bella Turner; Mixed Media Elementary- 1st place Natalie Garrett; Painting Elementary- 4th place Mariah Mitchell; Performing Arts Solo Elementary- 3rd place Jaiden Dole; Recyclable Art Elementary- 5th place Carson Holder; Sculpture Elementary- 2nd place Zoe Bates; 3-dimensional Design Elementary- 2nd place Keri Kitchens; 2-dimensional Design Elementary- 4th place Natalie Garrett; Woodworking Elementary- 4th place Alissa Beal; Recyclable Art Junior- 1st place Claire McLeod; and Woodworking Junior- 5th place Jacob Roberts.

Language Arts 5th grade- 4th place Perry Errington; Math 7th grade- 5th place Caroline Holder; Poetry Elementary- 5th place Harley Pittman; Quiz Bowl Elementary- 5th place Carson Holder, Perry Errington, BelleAnn Stringer, and Kinley Walley; and Social Studies 4th grade- 2nd place Pete Walley.

Sand Hill School Beta sponsor, Mrs. Kristy Nicholson, says “I am so proud of all our Beta students who participated in the State Convention. We have such talented students at Sand Hill School and this is one way they can showcase their abilities. I enjoy working with our students and their parents to provide them opportunities to shine!

Sand Hill School Beta students are continuing to “lead by serving others” as they plan their next project. Beta will be hosting a blood drive on Monday, May 3rd from 2:00-7:30 in the gym. Please contact the school or email the sponsor ([email protected]) to make an appointment to donate blood. You can also schedule an appointment online through the Vitalant website.