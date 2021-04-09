Lady Cats remain unbeaten in region play with win at Purvis

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Garrett just misses hitting for cycle as GCHS posts 4-0 win

By RUSSELL TURNER – Herald Staff

The Greene County Lady Wildcats went into a key region battle at Purvis on Thursday shorthanded once again with the absence of a senior starter due to a family emergency. But, as has become the norm for Coach Tyler Barham’s squad, someone else stepped up to fill the void.

Senior catcher Tiana Caver was a late scratch from the lineup against Purvis due to a death in her family. Caver’s absence is a big deal as the multi-year starter is a huge part of the Lady Cats’ defensive and offensive game plan. Barham needed someone to be the spark for his team and senior Kat Garrett was down for the challenge.

“It was really a great night for Kat,” Barham told the Herald. “She set the tone in the first inning and continued to be the offense we needed the rest of the game.”

“It really helped, especially with us being without Tiana.”

The Lady Cats have rarely had their full lineup available this season due to injuries, illness or other factors. They remain without star junior CharLee Meadows, who they hope to have back by the postseason, but have still rolled to a 12-2 overall record. They are 5-0 and at the top of the standings in Region 7-4A with games against Poplarville, Sumrall and Forrest County remaining on the region schedule. They have managed that with seemingly a different player setting the pace each game.

On Thursday, Garrett showed why Jones College wants her on its roster, going 4-for-4 showing at the plate to lead her Lady Cats to a 4-0 win over Purvis . Garrett was one base away from hitting for the cycle against the Tornados as she belted a first-inning homer and followed that with two singles and a triple before the game was finished. She led the team in runs scored (3) and RBIs (2).

After seventh grader Zamiah Knight led off the game with a triple, Garrett hit the first pitch she saw over the center field fence. Her third homer of the year put GCHS up 2-0 and they never lost that lead. Garrett singled and scored in the top of the fifth on a single by seventh grader Kambrie Lawrence. She tripled with one out in the top of the seventh and scored on a sacrifice fly to center field by sophomore Taylor Brewer.

Brewer had a big night in the pitcher’s circle for GCHS as well, striking out seven and scattering two hits over 3.1 innings of work. Senior Hannah Hillman came on in the bottom of the seventh to get the final two outs. Junior CharLeigh Stewart was the starting pitcher and struck out four, while allowing just one hit over three innings. Stewart’s two walks were the only ones given up by the three GCHS pitchers.