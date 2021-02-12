Cats put up strong fight, but fall in nail biter to Stone County

From Staff Reports

The Greene County Wildcats took the highly-touted Stone Tomcats to the limit Thursday night in the Region 7-4A Tournament in Sumrall, but couldn’t come away with the win, dropping a 56-53 decision.

The loss pushed the Wildcats into Saturday’s consolation game against Poplarville with the winner earning the region’s No. 3 seeding for the MHSAA State Tournament that begins next week. The loser will fall to the fourth seed and square off with a No. 1 seed next week.

Greene County was hot out of the gate against the Tomcats, claiming a 12-5 lead after the first quarter and leading by six at the half. Stone retook the lead in the third period, but GCHS had a shot to tie things up at the end of the game, but the shot just didn’t fall.

Head Coach Brance Crane said he team was dejected after the loss, but that he was very proud of their effort.

Wildcat junior Conner West had a huge game with 27 points and 12 rebounds. Sophomore K.J. Miller had a big night too with 11 points, five steals and three assists on the night.

Regardless of Saturday’s outcome, GCHS will be on the road for their Round 1 matchup in the state tournament. They will face off against either Lanier or Raymond. That game is tentatively set for Tuesday in the Jackson area.