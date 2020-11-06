Municipality requests bids for storm debris removal and monitoring services

SOLICITATION FOR BIDS

Town of Leakesville, Mississippi

The Town of Leakesville, Mississippi, will receive bids for:

DEBRIS REMOVAL

HURRICANE ZETA

at Town Hall, located at 301-A Lafayette Avenue, Leakesville, Mississippi, during normal office hours at any time prior to the designated bid date, or at the meeting room of the Board of Aldermen on November 10, 2020, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at the Board of Alderman meeting held on November 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. No bids will be accepted after 2:00 p.m. on November 10, 2020.

Bids are invited for the removal of storm-related debris from the public streets, right of ways, easements, and other municipal public properties within the corporate limits of Leakesville, Mis-sissippi, resulting from Hurricane Zeta.

Contract Documents, including Drawings and Technical Specifications and other specifica-tions requirements, will be on file at the Office of Town Clerk, at Town Hall, Leakesville, Mississippi.

Specifications and other documents may be obtained from the Town Clerk, 301-A Lafayette Avenue, Leakesville, Mississippi, or via email request to [email protected]

A certified check or bank draft payable to the order of Town of Leakesville, Mississippi, in negotiable U.S. Currency, or a satisfactory Bid Bond executed by the Bidder and an acceptable surety, in an amount equal to five percent (5%) of the total bid for TOWN OF LEAKESVILLE, DEBRIS REMOVAL – HURRICANE ZETA, shall be submitted with each bid.

The town of Leakesville, Mississippi, reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any informalities in the bidding. An award of contract will be made based upon the prices bid and the Town’s judgment of Bidder’s qualifications and ability to satisfactorily perform the work in a timely, efficient manner and comply with all applicable governmental laws, regulations, and rules.

Bids may be held by the Town of Leakesville, Mississippi, for a period not to exceed thirty (30) days from the date of the opening of bids for the purpose of reviewing the bids and investi-gating the qualifications of Bidders, prior to awarding of the Contract.

SOLICITATION FOR BIDS

Town of Leakesville, Mississippi

The Town of Leakesville, Mississippi, will receive bids for:

DEBRIS REMOVAL MONITORING SERVICES

at Town Hall, located at 301-A Lafayette Avenue, Leakesville, Mississippi, during normal office hours at any time prior to the designated bid date, or at the meeting room of the Board of

Aldermen on November 10, 2020, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at the Board of Alderman meeting held on November 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. No bids will be accepted after 2:00 p.m. on November 10, 2020.

Bids are invited for the monitoring of the removal of storm-related debris from the public streets, right of ways, easements and other municipal public properties within the corporate limits of Leakesville, Mississippi, resulting from Hurricane Zeta in compliance with any and all applicable governmental laws, regulations, and rules.

Contract Documents, including Drawings and Technical Specifications, are on file at the Office of Town Clerk, at Town Hall, Leakesville, Mississippi.

Specifications and other documents and requirements may be obtained from the Town Clerk, 301-A Lafayette Avenue, Leakesville, Mississippi, or via email request to [email protected]

A certified check or bank draft payable to the order of Town of Leakesville, Mississippi, negotiable in United States Currency, or a satisfactory Bid Bond executed by the Bidder and an acceptable surety, in an amount equal to five percent (5%) of the total bid for TOWN OF LEAKESVILLE, DEBRIS REMOVAL MONITOR SERVICES – HURRICANE ZETA, shall be submitted with each bid.

The Town of Leakesville, Mississippi, reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any informalities in the bidding. An award of contract will be made based upon the prices bid and the Town’s judgment of Bidder’s qualifications and ability to satisfactorily perform the work in a timely, efficient manner and ability to comply with any and all governmental laws, regulations and rules as applicable.

Bids may be held by the Town of Leakesville, Mississippi, for a period not to exceed thirty (30) days from the date of the opening of bids for the purpose of reviewing the bids and investigating the qualifications of Bidders, prior to awarding of the Contract.

