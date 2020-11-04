Rams are Little 6 Champs

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

McLain football team completes undefeated season with win over Richton in Little 6 Championship Game

By RUSSELL TURNER

Herald Editor

The McLain Rams capped off an undefeated season on Monday with an exciting win over Richton to claim the Little Six Conference Championship.

The large crowd on hand in McLain was treated to an exciting, back-and-forth affair that came down to the final seconds.

McLain eighth-grader Dontrey Silas intercepted a deep pass from Richton quarterback Dakota Amos and returned it 80 yards for a touchdown to push the final score to 20-8 with just two seconds left on the clock. But, the game was much closer than the final score indicated.

“What a game,” McLain Coach Robert Roper said as the final seconds ticked off the clock. “I have to admit, that had me a nervous wreck.”

“We knew it was going to be a battle. Richton always plays tough.”

McLain got on the scoreboard first late in the first quarter on a strong 26-yard run by eighth grader Landon Green. The 2-point-conversion failed, but the Rams led 6-0 with approximately four minutes left in the quarter.

The Rams looked poised to extend their lead before halftime, but Amos made a great play to step in front of a half-back pass attempt by MAC and returned the interception to the Ram’s 29-yard-line with less than two minutes left in the second quarter. With 16.2 seconds left on the clock, Amos broke free for a 9-yard run to put the Rebels on the board. His 2-point-conversion run gave Richton an 8-6 lead heading to the break.

Richton received the kickoff to start the third quarter and with the momentum on their side tried to convert a short fourth down play near midfield. That decision backfired as MAC defensive lineman Levi Erkhart made a tackle for a loss to give his team the ball at the Ram’s 46-yard-line. Green took it from there on the next play, breaking several tackles along the Richton sideline en route to a 54-yard TD run. Green waltzed in for the 2-point-conversion as well to give the Rams a 14-8 lead with 2:58 left in the third quarter.

The Rebels had a golden opportunity midway through the fourth quarter after recovering a fumble at the MAC 38, but couldn’t convert it into points. They made a nice defensive stand on the next MAC possession to give their offense another shot with just over two minutes left to play. The Rebels made their way into MAC territory, but Silas shut down Richton’s late-game heroics with some of his own to seal the win for the Rams.