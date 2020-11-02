ELECTION UPDATE – Precincts ready to go for Tuesday

Despite damage and power outings related to Hurricane Zeta, voters in Greene County can expect to be able to vote at their assigned precincts without problems on Tuesday.

Greene County Circuit Clerk Cecelia Bounds said Monday that all precincts are ready to go for the Nov. 3 General Election.

Electrical service was a main concern over the weekend, but Bounds said power had been restored at all but one precinct house (Leaf in Dist. 5) as of Monday morning. Bounds praised utility contractors, along with Singing River Electric and Mississippi Power Company employees for their efforts at getting power restored throughout the community and said she is hopeful the Leaf precinct will also have power restored by the time the polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday. However, if for some reason that does not happen, Bounds said backup power through generators will be in operation and allow voting to proceed without concern.

Voters in District 1 are reminded that they will vote at the First Baptist Church Activities Building, located next to the church at 307 Capital Ave. in Leakesville. The church facility is being used as a temporary voting site due to the Leakesville Community Center being unavailable on Nov. 3.

For questions related to the election, call the clerk’s office at (601)394-2379.