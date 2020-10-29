Greene Co. man among two escapees from Wayne County jail

By Paul Keane

Special to the Herald

A Greene County man is among two inmates who beat a guard and escaped from the Wayne County Adult Detention Center Wednesday night as emergency personnel were also dealing with Hurricane Zeta.

Local law enforcement officials have been joined by agents with the Mississippi Department of Corrections to find Jonathan Kane Brown and Billy Takoda Hinton, both of whom escaped around midnight Thursday morning from the jail.

According to Wayne County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Mike Mozingo, a guard went into a cell to administer medication to Brown when Hinton came up behind the guard and used a shower curtain rod to subdue him. The guard was beaten by the two inmates and later taken to Wayne General Hospital, where he received staples and other treatment and was later released.

“He was beaten up pretty good,” Mozingo said. “Fortunately, he has been released and is resting now.”

Mozingo said deputies on duty at the time were in State Line assisting with issues related to Hurricane Zeta. Additional personnel were called in to help in the search for the two inmates.

According to Mozingo, deputies nearly captured Brown around 12:40 a.m., but he was able to elude capture. He said the two men were able to get the keys from the guard and escaped out of the door normally used to take out trash. Mozingo added that the men fled in the direction of Waynesboro Apartments and somewhere along the way were able to remove their orange jail uniforms and obtained normal clothing from a home somewhere in the area.

Brown, of County Road 218 in Shubuta, was last booked into the local jail on Sept. 20. He was charged with possession of paraphernalia and a hold for both the Waynesboro Police Department and MDOC. Mozingo said he was facing eight burglary charges from the WPD and tried to escape from the jail on the day he was arrested but WPD Investigations Commander Don Hopkins was able to apprehend him on the grounds of the jail.

Brown also has been arrested in the past on failure to register as a sex offender charges, possession of controlled substance charges and probation violation charges.

Hinton, of John Draughn Road in Richton, was being held in the jail for the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, who arrested him on burglary and escape charges. He was booked into the local jail on Oct. 15.

Once arrested again, both men will also be charged with escape and aggravated assault on an officer charges.

Both men are not considered to be armed nor dangerous at this time, but Mozingo said anyone seeing the two should not encounter nor try to apprehend them. Instead, anyone with knowledge of the location of the two men should contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department at 601-735-3801.

Mozingo also said the investigation into a burglary at the Dollar General on Highway 63 is continuing. That incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.