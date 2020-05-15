Leakesville officials close Town Hall temporarily as a precaution

From Staff Reports

Leakesville Town Hall is closed temporarily as a precautionary measure after an office employee reported that a family member had come into contact with someone positive for Covid-19.

Town officials ordered the government building closed Thursday afternoon shortly after being alerted to the issue. The employee with the potential exposure has been has been put on temporary leave with pay, according to Mayor George Perkins, while other office employees are being tested or are awaiting results from a test.

A post on the town’s Facebook page announced the closure just before 4 p.m. Thursday. The post did not mention any reason for the closure but did say staff will be back at work on Monday to assist patrons by telephone or through the facility’s drive up window. The lobby and front office will remain closed until further notice.

Mayor Perkins confirmed the reason behind the closure on Friday and said the decision was made out of precaution and concern for employee and public safety. Perkins said the entire building was slated to be sanitized over the weekend. He said the closure does not involve employees with the town’s water and street maintenance department or police department or the services those departments provide.

The social media post indicated residents and water customers can email questions or concerns to [email protected] or call (601)394-2383. Information is also available online at www.leakesvillems.com.