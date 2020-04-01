Governor issues statewide shelter in place order By Editor | April 1, 2020 | 0 PROTECTED CONTENT Please enter your login information to view this article. Username Password Login Lost your password? Username and Password Help Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you. Email Submit ← Back Posted in Archived Stories, Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Thus far Mississippi’s self-response to Census among the highest in US March 23, 2020 | No Comments » STOP MISINFORMATION – consult official sources on coronaviruses in animals March 20, 2020 | No Comments » BREAKING NEWS! Schools to close through April 17 March 19, 2020 | No Comments » Mississippi orders casinos to close amid virus concerns March 16, 2020 | No Comments » Hospital administrator issues statement concerning Coronavirus response March 16, 2020 | No Comments »