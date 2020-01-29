Lady Cats drop tight game to Vancleave to end season

The GCHS Lady Wildcats soccer team pushed Vancleave to the limit Tuesday night in the opening round of the MHSAA 4A State Playoffs. The Lady Cats played hard on the road, but a late goal by the Lady Bulldogs broke open a scoreless game and led to a 1-0 loss for GCHS. The Lady Wildcats are shown (Above) gathered together during senior night activities at home last week. It was the last game in GCHS blue for four of the players as Jaden Ham, Zaria Crumpton, Chloe Strickland and Laykin Beech will all graduate in May.