James Radcliff makes formal announcement for District 1 seat on county board of supervisors

To the Voters of District 1,

Hello, my name is James Radcliff and I am the Republican candidate running for the District One seat on the Greene County Board of Supervisors.

I am a native of the Agricola Community, but have proudly called Greene County my home for the past two decades. I am married to Patrice Mattox Radcliff and we have a son (Mattox Radcliff) who attends Greene County High School.

We own and operate a small business, P&J Oxyfill, and supply transfill medical oxygen in Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana. I have also worked in construction, building and renovating houses; worked at the shipyard in Pascagoula; was trained and employed as an electrical lineman with Red Simpson, Inc.; and also have experience in underground utility construction. I have experience in a lot of areas and have been fortunate to use that experience to build a successful, home-grown business.

When I fell in love with my wife, I also fell in love with this community, so there was no doubt in my mind or Patrice’s that we wanted Greene County to be where we made our home and grow our family. Being blessed with a successful, home-grown business has also opened opportunities for me to serve my friends and neighbors through civic groups and youth organizations. I was active in the local Dixie Youth organization and served as an officer, coach, grounds-keeper and all the other things that go along with that. Patrice and I have been active in Boy Scouts of American and I was blessed to serve as Scoutmaster for eight years and help my son and several others grow through scouting and even achieve their Eagle Scout rankings. I also currently serve as a volunteer firefighter and medical first responder with the Leakesville Volunteer Fire Department.

My professional life and time in public service have only strengthened my love for this community. But, that doesn’t mean I am content where we are or happy with the direction we are going. In fact, the passion I have for Greene County is what is driving me to ask for your support in the November General Election. I know we can do better and must do better if my son and your children and grandchildren are going to have the opportunity to build successful lives for themselves here at home.

Simply put, I think it is time for a change in leadership.

I want to send the message that Greene County is open for business and firmly believe we can attract new industry that will benefit all Greene Countians. We also have many small businesses in the county that can grow and add jobs and tax base if we create an environment that encourages that.

We have a lot of assets on which we can and should be working to better capitalize on them. For example we have an abundance of skilled tradesman and tradeswomen, high-performing schools, great potential with healthcare, fresh water, abundant land, rail access and four major highways that crisscross our county. But, we have to do a much better job of building on these assets and using them to our advantage.

We have a great hospital and I appreciate the relationship we have with GRHC in managing it. But, we need to put money back into the facility and grow the hospital campus to provide better, more convenient healthcare options and more jobs for our residents.

These are just a few of the issues that I have discussed while out on the campaign trail and plan to focus on if you give me the honor of serving you as your county supervisor. There are a lot of other topics and ideas to discuss and we don’t have the time or space to address them all here. But, I plan to continue getting out in the district in hopes of hearing from as many Dist. 1 residents as possible. If you have questions or concerns and wish to talk to me, please don’t hesitate to call me at (601)394-7044.

Once again, I am asking for your vote because I believe it is time for a change in how our county government operates. I believe with new leadership our county can begin to realize its true potential.

Please go to the polls on Nov. 5th and vote to elect James Radcliff as your next Dist. 1 Supervisor.

Respectfully,

James Radcliff

