Elton Clark makes case for Dist. 2 Supervisor

Special to the Herald

I, Elton L. Clark, would like to be your Supervisor for Greene County Dist. 2. I am a lifetime resident of Greene County, having grown up in the Old Avera community. I graduated from State Line High School in 1982 (GO WARRIORS!), and after graduation I joined the United States Air Force. In the Air Force, I was an aircraft mechanic and a crew chief, and I was assigned to the 2nd OMS Maintenance Squadron.

Upon completing my assignment with the Air Force, I went to work in the construction business as a mechanic. I have been in the construction industry for 33 years where I have held many roles such as mechanic, mechanic foreman, supervisor, project manager and operations manager. These positions have given me experience and leadership skills needed to fulfill the role of Supervisor of Greene County Dist. 2.

I am ready and willing to work shoulder to shoulder with the women and men of Greene County and improve our communities, schools and roads, and to bring industry to our county to CREATE JOBS!

I, Elton L. Clark, humbly ask for your support to elect me as your next Supervisor for Greene County Dist. 2.

Elton L. Clark