GET OUT AND VOTE! Primary Elections set for Tuesday, Aug. 6

From Staff Reports

Greene County voters will go to the polls on Tuesday to select which candidates from the Democrat and Republican parties will advance to November’s General Election.

Party primary elections will be held Aug. 6, for a host of elected positions, ranging from the governor’s race on the statewide level to constable at the local level. The county’s 13 polling places will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Voters should remember to bring a photo ID to their voting precinct.

The Greene County Circuit Clerk’s Office will be open until 5 p.m. the remainder of this week and until noon this Saturday, Aug. 3 to accommodate in-person absentee balloting, for those eligible to vote in that manner. The deadline for mailed absentee ballots to be received by the clerk’s office is 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5.