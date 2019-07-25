Shelley Eubanks makes case for re-election as Greene Co. Chancery Clerk

Special to the Herald

I, Michelle (Shelley) Dobbins Eubanks make my formal announcement seeking re-election as your Chancery Clerk. I am the daughter of the late Fred and Dolores Dobbins. I am the wife of Stacy Eubanks, and the mother of three children. We attend Leakesville United Methodist Church and are very active in the county, church, and community.

I sincerely appreciate the confidence you have instilled in me by allowing me to serve as your Chancery Clerk since 2008. I will continue to put my 28 years of legal experience to work for you. With the job in which you have entrusted me comes the necessity of responsibility, accountability, experience, and many hours of hard work. I will continue to be a chancery clerk dedicated to our County, to providing the most efficient office possible and to serving you in that same efficient and friendly manner.

I am proud to let others know about the county I serve and her wonderful people. I find it equally important to be involved in my county and community both on election and non-election years. I take great pride in our county and the Chancery Office. I invite you to visit and become familiar with the office which holds your records and much history of the county.

I humbly ask for your continued support and votes in the upcoming Democratic Primary on August 6th and the general election on November 5th.

Thank you,

Shelley Eubanks

Candidate for Re-election as Greene County’s Chancery Clerk

Paid Advertisement by Shelley Eubanks – Candidate