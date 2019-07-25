Leave a Comment

Clyde Sylvester makes formal announcement for Supervisor – Dist. 5

Special to the Herald

I, Clyde Sylvester, would like to take this opportunity to ask for your vote on Aug. 6.

As your next Supervisor, here are some of the goals that I would like to see accomplished:

– Better infrastructure for the maintenance of our roads and bridges

– Support for our local businesses and help to bring new industries and businesses to the county

– Support for our local schools

– Seek funding for Parks and Recreation for our youth

– Support for our local farmers, poultry and timber industries to make Greene County a better thriving economy

– Support and promotion of our railway, rivers and roadways in our county to boost economic growth and the tax base for our local economy

I believe as a lifelong resident and former business owner, and my experience having served as alderman and mayor for the Town of McLain, I can help and work together with fellow members of the Board of Supervisors as your Dist. 5 Supervisor to make Greene County a better place for us and our future generations to call home.

Your support and vote for me on Aug. 6 will be greatly appreciated!

Clyde Sylvester

Democratic Candidate for Supervisor – Dist. 5

Paid political advertisement by Clyde Sylvester.