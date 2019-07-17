McCluskey issues open letter to Dist. 5 voters

Special to the Herald

Greetings, I am running for Supervisor in Dist. Five. We have several people running for the same office. I feel that all these men are good men with good intentions. Unfortunately, good intentions do not always serve the citizens of the county.

I would ask that you decide who you are going to vote for based on experience. You own the county and you’re the boss. Your job is to hire the most experienced person for the job.

I don’t think I should be standing at your door when you get home from work. That time is your family time. I will be glad to sit and answer questions you may have. All you have to do is call (228)219-0405. Feel free to leave a message, and I will call you back. We will set a time that is convenient for you.

The following is a list of my qualifications.

General Superintendent: Over 40 years of road building and supervising crews on multiple projects. This requires extensive planning and managing multi-million dollar budgets. It also requires me to deal with the local government agencies and the general public.

Mayor of McLain: I think this gives me more understanding of the process that local government has to abide by in order for any public entity to prosper. It takes long-term planning. We have cut costs by over $5,000 a year. We strive to give our citizens the most we can get for each tax dollar spent. We have a full-time police officer that won’t be laid-off due to financial constraints. We have also invested in our infrastructure to make us more attractive to future business opportunities.

Personal Information: I have been married to Norma Lott McCluskey for 37 years. We have two children, Ric and Britt. We also have two wonderful grandchildren. I am a conservative and pro-life. I ask that God guides us in our everyday lives.

I will be your full-time Supervisor. I will retire from my position as General Superintendent.

In closing, I would like to thank you for your time. I ask that you pray before you vote. I ask for God’s blessing in whichever box you check.

God bless you and God bless the United States of America.

Thank you,

STEVE McCLUSKEY

Republican Candidate for Supervisor – District 5

Paid Advertisement by Steve McCluskey – Candidate