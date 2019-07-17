Maxie makes formal announcement for District 3 Supervisor’s post

Special to the Herald

I, Scott Maxie recently announced my candidacy to run for District 3 Supervisor for Greene County in the Republican Primary.

Our family home is in the Sand Hill Community. I graduated from Sand Hill School in 1987. I have been married to my wife Peggy (Watson) Maxie for 27 years. We have two daughters, Mystica, whom will be starting her sophomore year at Mississippi College this August, and Alyse, who will be going into the 7th grade this year.

I worked construction jobs and have supervised jobs until six years ago, for when I surrendered into the ministry. I have been the pastor of Leaf Baptist Church in McLain for nearly six years. I am a bi-vocational Pastor. I also work for Homestead Farm and Packing.

If you elect me to be your supervisor, I will leave my job at Homestead Farm and Packing, and will be your supervisor. I plan to be on the job everyday unless I have to be at a meeting.

I have often been asked the question “Why do you want to be Supervisor?” My response to them is, “So I can help make a difference in our communities, my district, and our county. I have no personal interest in becoming the Supervisor of District 3, my only interest is to the people of District 3.”

I want to help create jobs so that the people, our children, and grandchildren when they grow up will have the opportunity to live and work with our district and/or our county. We need to seek growth within our districts and within our county as new industry for our communities is the key to our economy.

We need continual maintenance to our roads and our taxes need to be gotten under control.

District 3 is a blessed district with many hardworking, good-hearted and God honoring families. I believe with God’s help and the people of District 3 working in unity, we can accomplish great things for District 3. If you the people elect me to be your supervisor, I will be working for you, the people of District 3.

I will work with all local and state officials to accomplish these goals. I will continue to be out in the community making attempts to meet and talk with each of you. I look forward to meeting and spending time each family in District 3, discussing your concerns and your vision for our district and county as a whole.

Again, I, Scott Maxie, humbly ask for your prayer, your support, and your vote for District 3 Supervisor.

Thank you

SCOTT MAXIE

Republican Candidate for Supervisor – District 3

Paid Advertisement by Scott Maxie – Candidate