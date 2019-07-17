Hicks makes case to voters in Dist. 4 supervisors race

Special to the Herald

Friends and neighbors,

I am asking for your support to elect me as Supervisor District 4. I was born and raised in Greene County and have had the honor of raising my family here for the past 20 years. I am proud to be the son of Windell Hicks, a former Supervisor of District 4 for many years and my mentor.

I am husband to Bobbie and together we are parents to Brittany, Justin, our departed and beloved son Garrett and grandparents to Brooklyn, Kate, Elliot, Scarlett and Cecilia.

I have gained knowledge and certifications as a roadway and storm water runoff technician. I have worked construction for over 35 years with the majority of those years in Project Management roles. These roles have enabled me with the knowledge needed to fulfill the role as Supervisor and make a difference in our County and Community. My utmost interest is seeing Greene County grow into a well-organized, attractive, clean and unique community in keeping with the core elements of our rural identity.

I have plans to implement and maintain an open door policy, and for support and involvement with our first responders and fire departments. I will also work to attract new businesses and industry for Greene County.

Through my campaign tours, I have met some of our greatest assets in the County; OUR PEOPLE! I will always welcome your input and concerns.

My vote matters. Your vote matters. And it matters what kind of leadership we choose for the years to come.

Please go to the polls on August 6 and vote in the Republican Primary.

I am Mark Hicks and I humbly ask for your support to elect me as Greene County Supervisor District 4.

MARK HICKS

Republican Candidate for Supervisor – District 4

