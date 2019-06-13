Officials don’t suspect foul play in death of man found in home

From Staff Reports

A Greene County man found deceased in his home on Monday is believed to have died from natural causes.

Nathaniel Walley, 69, of Hwy. 63 North near Sand Hill, was found dead in his mobile home on Monday after neighbors called law enforcement to ask for a welfare check. Sheriff Stanley McLeod said Walley’s vehicle was at the residence just north of the Henderson Family Cemetery and that there was no indication of anything out of sorts.

Walley lived by himself at the residence. A neighbor had gone to check on Walley after not seeing him for several days and decided to call authorities when there was no response at the residence.

Greene County Coroner Ladd Pulliam said he believes Walley had been deceased for at least two weeks when his body was found by police. Pulliam said the house was secure when authorities arrived and there was no indication of foul play.