Neely Utilities ‘Boil Water Alert’

Customers using Neely Utilities for water service are under a precautionary ‘Boil Water Alert’ as of Monday, May 6. Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) said the earliest the alert will be lifted will be Wednesday, May 8. MSDH said Neely Utilities will notify customers when the alert is lifted. Customers affected should use caution with water use.

MSDH recommends affected customers do not drink tap water from their homes or public places that receive water from the affected system. Do not use ice unless it has been made with boiled water, and do not use tap water to make drinks such as tea, coffee and drink mixes.

MSDH also recommends customers wash dishes in boiled water or use paper plates until the alert is lifted. Wash fruits and vegetables in boiled water. Brush teeth with bottled or boiled water.

You can wash your hands and bathe as usual, as long as the water is not swallowed. You can cook with tap water if the food will be boiled for at least one minute.

To get real-time information, and other tips on safe water use, visit www.healthyms.com and click the ‘Boil Water Notices’ link.