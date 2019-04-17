Playoff time … Wildcats looking to advance By Editor | April 17, 2019 | 0 PROTECTED CONTENT Please enter your login information to view this article. Username Password Login Lost your password? Username and Password Help Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you. Email Submit ← Back Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Lady Wildcats sweep final three region games, but can’t land playoff berth April 17, 2019 | No Comments » MDOC working out issues with emergency notification system April 17, 2019 | No Comments » Police cruisers donated for school officers April 17, 2019 | No Comments » Hwy. 42 bridge at State Line expected to stay closed into middle of summer March 28, 2019 | No Comments »