Local students excel at Miss. Jr. Beta Convention

Sand Hill School wins group talent, LJHS student elected state V.P., plus many more awards and honors

By Annette Harvison

Herald Staff

Greene County School District Junior Beta teams represented their schools and the county well at the state Junior Beta convention held last week in Biloxi.

Leakesville Junior High School and Sand Hill School Junior Beta members attended their state convention last week and had a blast. Many members have moved on to nationals which will be held later in the summer. Students competed in many areas, including the arts, speech, social studies and group talent. These students competed in several other events as well.

LJHS had two students receive a Golden Ticket, and SHS had five students to receive Golden Tickets as well. These students worked hard to earn their spot in nationals. SHS came home with first place in Group Talent, and LJHS offered the state’s Beta Vice President.

Each school will continue working with students preparing for the national convention which will be held in Oklahoma City, Okla., June 15-18.

“Our students represented Sand Hill School well,” said Leslie Holder, Sand Hill School Beta sponsor. “We are proud of them.”

“This year was a great year for our club! Our students worked hard, and it showed at convention,” said LJHS Beta sponsor Candace Jones. “

All of the sponsors are proud of how they represented LJHS, and we look forward to competing in Oklahoma! We are thankful for everyone that helped us along the way.”

Sand Hill Junior Beta Club members earned the following awards: Club Overall, 1st Place – Service Hours and 2nd Place- Portfolio; Elementary Division (4th-5th Grade), 3rd Place -Living Literature; 4th Place – Songfest ; 1st Place- Drawing, Caroline Holder; 2nd Place- Fiber Arts, Kenzington Byrd; 2nd Place- Mixed Media, Lynli Freeman; 3rd Place- Woodworking, Jacob Roberts; 4th Place Language Arts Test (4thgrade) Keeli McDonald; 5th Place- Book Battle; 5th Place- Digital Art, CarlyAnn Lambeth; and 5th Place – Jewelry, Caroline Holder.

Jr. Division (6th-8th Grade): 1st Place – Group Talent; 2nd Place – Living Literature; 1st Place- Sculpture, Brock Freeman; and 1st Place – Social Studies Test 6th Grade- Gage Barfield

Five Golden Ticket Premier Performers, Taylor Brewer, Andrew Lott, Callie Manning, Breanna Walley, and Gracie Walley, were chosen to perform in the opening number at the National Beta convention in Oklahoma City , Okla.

LJHS Beta Club members earned the following awards for their club: Elementary Division Drawing, Honorable Mention- Shevy Beason; Elementary Division Watercolors, Second Place- Harley Bridges; Elementary Division Black and White photo, First Place- Keri Graham; Elementary Division Speech, First Place- Devin Jones; Elementary Division Three-Dimensional Art, Third Place- Austin Palmer; Junior Division Social Studies, Second Place- Chloe Dobbins; State Vice President, Izayah Jordan; Campaign skit, Second Place; and Group Talent, Fourth Place

Two LJHS students, Audrey Lea and Dusti McCoy, have earned Golden Tickets and will travel to Oklahoma City, Okla. for nationals with their fellow Beta members.