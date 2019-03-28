Jerry Mills seeking re-election as Dist. 3 Supervisor

Special to the Herald

Incumbent Jerry Mills is seeking a second term for the Greene County Board of Supervisors, representing District Three.

Mills is grateful for the support and confidence of the residents of his district and will continue working hard to keep paving the way for the district and the county to move forward. He will strive to bring development and progress to the county for the betterment of all residents.

A formal announcement will follow at a later date.

Paid political announcement by Jerry C. Mills. – Candidate